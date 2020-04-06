Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,745,000 after buying an additional 1,378,879 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,605,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,954. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.