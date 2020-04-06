Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $7.85 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Shares of AAPL traded up $12.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,679,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.