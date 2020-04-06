Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $797,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

