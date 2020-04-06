Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 10,919 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $9.47 on Monday, hitting $148.04. 176,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

