Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.61.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.57. 406,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,230. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.