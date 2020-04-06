Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,108 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.79. 3,755,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,521,778. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.