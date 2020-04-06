Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,178 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,994. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.