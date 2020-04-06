Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,576 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.