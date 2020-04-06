Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,789 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,949,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 401,930 shares worth $68,435,887. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.25. 3,334,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,627,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 716.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

