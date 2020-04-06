Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 194 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 921,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

