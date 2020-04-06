Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,747 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.