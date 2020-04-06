Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,954 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $4.14 on Monday, hitting $123.62. 1,070,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

