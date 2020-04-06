Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 317 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $36.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.95. The company had a trading volume of 387,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,755. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.