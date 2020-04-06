Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 3,656 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

PG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. 534,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,901,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

