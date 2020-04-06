Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 381 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,893. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.