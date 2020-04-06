Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 39,617 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,617 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,774,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

