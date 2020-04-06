Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 4,924 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,363,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,886. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

