Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 6,880 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.54.

Shares of D stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,267. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

