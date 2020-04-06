Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $77.83. 6,791,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

