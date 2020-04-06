Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.14. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

