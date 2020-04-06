China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.71. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

