CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.33% from the company’s previous close.

CIFAF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIFAF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 25,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.