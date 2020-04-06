Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. 98,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $982.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

