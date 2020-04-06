Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

CTAS opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

