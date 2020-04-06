Citigroup Cuts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Copa stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.63. 192,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copa will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Copa by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after buying an additional 236,833 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Copa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

