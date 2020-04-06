Citigroup Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of PHAS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.08.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 192,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

