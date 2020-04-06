Citigroup Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $51.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $87.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.85% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Continental will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

