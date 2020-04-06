Citigroup Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $35.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.81.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 50,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $134,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.