Citigroup Trims Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Target Price to $33.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $46.50 to $33.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 247.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $493.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $11,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.