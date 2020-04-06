Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citizens by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CIA opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.51. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

