Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Livecoin, COSS and Radar Relay. Civic has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $4.95 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liqui, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC, Poloniex, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

