CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CKHUY stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

