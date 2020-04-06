Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,534. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Clarus by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

