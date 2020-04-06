Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CBLI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

