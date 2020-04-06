Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,833,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR opened at $4.45 on Monday. Clipper Realty Inc has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

