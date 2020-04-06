Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.45. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $299,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.