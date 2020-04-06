Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of CIGI traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.78. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after purchasing an additional 827,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,498.8% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 151,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,145.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

