Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.68. 141,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $80.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

