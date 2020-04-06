Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

