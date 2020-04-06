Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.71. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

