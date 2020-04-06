Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $114.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.