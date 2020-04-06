Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQUEY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.