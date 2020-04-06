COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

CMWAY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $61.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

