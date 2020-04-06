Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.49. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

