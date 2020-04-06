Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNRD opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Conrad Industries has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of 400.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

