Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,637. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.52% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

