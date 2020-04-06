Contrasting OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) & GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Edun Gr and GSX Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSX Techedu 1 0 6 0 2.71

OneSmart International Edun Gr presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. GSX Techedu has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and GSX Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.46 $34.30 million N/A N/A GSX Techedu $303.78 million 25.50 $32.56 million $0.13 253.31

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr 4.12% 8.14% 1.51% GSX Techedu 11.62% 23.56% 10.54%

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats GSX Techedu on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.