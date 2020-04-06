Craig Hallum Lowers Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $142.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $15.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.30. 4,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,872. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $989.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

