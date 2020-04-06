Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $357.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $28.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 197,118 shares valued at $82,451,708. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

