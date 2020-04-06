Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $357.00.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $29.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.02. 110,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at $864,231,545.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 197,118 shares worth $82,451,708. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

